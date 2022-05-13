Mountcastle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist forearm strain Friday, retroactive to May 11.

Mountcastle was slated to miss a third consecutive game with a left wrist injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss more than the minimum of 10 days. Tyler Nevin should see an uptick in playing time at first base while Mountcastle is unavailable.