Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees.

The Yankees put up four runs in the first inning Sunday, but Mountcastle responded by driving in two runs with a double in the bottom of the first before plating three more runs later in the comeback win. The 24-year-old is hitting .218 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases this year.