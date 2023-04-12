Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with two home runs and nine RBI in Tuesday's 12-8 victory over the Athletics.

Mountcastle picked up seven of his career-high nine RBI on the pair of home runs, which included a three-run blast in the sixth inning and a grand slam in the seventh. He also singled in a run and plated another on a sacrifice fly. Mountcastle is already up to five home runs and 18 RBI on the season while slashing .289/.320/.711 over just 11 games.