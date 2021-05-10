Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Mountcastle opened the scoring with an RBI single to plate Trey Mancini in the first inning. In the eighth, Mountcastle added an RBI double to bring home Austin Hays. The 24-year-old Mountcastle has multiple hits in four of his last nine games, with a batting average of .324 in that span. For the season, he's up to two home runs, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases in a near-everyday role. He's striking out a 31.3 percent rate, which has taken a little pop out of his play so far.