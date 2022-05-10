Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's game against the Royals.
Mountcastle tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single to left field. He's now 10-for-21 with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and a stolen base over his last five contests.
