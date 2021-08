Mountcastle went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three total runs scored in Sunday's 12-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

The first baseman had an impressive showing after going 0-for-7 across the first two games versus the Rays in the weekend series. Mountcastle has homered seven times in 17 games in August, giving him 24 for the year. He's added a ,349/.386/.762 slash line this month with 14 RBI and 13 runs scored.