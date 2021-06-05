Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Mountcastle put the Orioles on the board with his two-run blast in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference in Friday's low-scoring contest. The 24-year-old has been dominant across the last four games, as he's gone 6-for-16 with three home runs, a double and seven RBI during that time.