Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Mountcastle's two-run blast in the fourth inning was all the run production the Orioles could muster Sunday. The 25-year-old had gone 0-for-6 across the first two games of the weekend series versus the Guardians before providing a little pop in the finale. He's posted a .256/.303/.424 slash line, eight homers, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases through 185 plate appearances as a regular presence in the heart of the lineup. His plate discipline is trending upward -- Mountcastle has walked five times and struck out just once through five games in June.