Mountcastle (hamstring) said Friday that he began a hitting progression this week and is hoping to return once he's eligible for reinstatement July 30, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mountcastle was given an 8-to-12 week return timeline, and he's trending toward being activated around the eight-week mark, having made significant strides in his recovery. The 28-year-old will have to avoid a setback, but he's on track for an end of July or early August return.