Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Pushing for minimum IL stay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mountcastle (hamstring) said Friday that he began a hitting progression this week and is hoping to return once he's eligible for reinstatement July 30, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle was given an 8-to-12 week return timeline, and he's trending toward being activated around the eight-week mark, having made significant strides in his recovery. The 28-year-old will have to avoid a setback, but he's on track for an end of July or early August return.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out multiple months•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Remains without return timeline•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Lands on IL•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Tweaks right hamstring•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exiting starting nine Sunday•