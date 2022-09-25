Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Astros.

Mountcastle has found a groove over the last week, going 8-for-21 (.381) across his last six games, though none of those hits have gone for extra bases. The 25-year-old is up to a .249/.302/.427 slash line through 135 contests while adding 22 home runs, 82 RBI, 59 runs scored and four stolen bases.