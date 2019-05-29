Mountcastle received a cortisone shot on his sore left wrist Wednesday, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

Mountcastle is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game Wednesday, though his absence is being considered precautionary. Following Wednesday's injection, Mountcastle could return to action with Triple-A Norfolk as soon as Saturday. Prior to suffering the injury, the 22-year-old Mountcastle was hitting .326/.351/.528 with seven homers and 33 RBI in 43 games for the Tides.

