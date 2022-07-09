Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Mountcastle hit an RBI single and stole second in the eighth inning. He's 2-for-6 with a walk and three RBI in two games since returning from a sinus issue. The 25-year-old owns a .278/.316/.495 slash line with 14 home runs, four steals, 43 RBI, 35 runs scored and 19 doubles through 301 plate appearances. He should continue to see regular time at first base while routinely hitting in the heart of the order.