Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

Mountcastle's RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The steal was his first of the season. While the Orioles have been among the most aggressive teams on the basepaths, the first baseman shouldn't be expected to contribute regularly for steals, as he's never swiped more than four bags in a season. He's gone 8-for-29 (.276) with two home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored and three doubles across seven contests so far.