Mountcastle went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Monday's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The 24-year-old got Baltimore off to a hot start with his RBI double in the first inning. Mountcastle also reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in the third inning. He's worked in a near-everyday role this season, but he's slashing .249/.297/.435 while striking out at a 28.5 percent clip. The first baseman has added 14 home runs, 51 RBI, 40 runs scored and four stolen bases while often hitting in the heart of the order.