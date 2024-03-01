Mountcastle (illness) will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter in Friday's spring game against Atlanta, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 27-year-old was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to an illness, but he'll rejoin the starting nine just a day later. Mountcastle clubbed 18 homers in 115 games last season but is hitless through six at-bats during spring training.