Mountcastle (shoulder) isn't in the Orioles' lineup Tuesday against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Now sitting for the sixth time in as many games, Mountcastle remains day-to-day with a sore shoulder and should be able to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list. Mountcastle's absence will allow Heston Kjerstad to serve as Baltimore's DH while batting sixth.