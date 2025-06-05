Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Mountcastle (hamstring) will be sidelined "a while" after the Orioles received his MRI results, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's not an encouraging sign for Mountcastle, who remains without a definitive timetable for a return and appears to be out indefinitely due to a right hamstring strain. Baltimore recalled Coby Mayo from the minor leagues after Mountcastle hit the injured list, and the former looks to have a fairly clear pathway to at-bats either at first base or designated hitter for the time being. Ryan O'Hearn is also likely to be needed to handle additional reps at the cold corner as opposed to the outfield while Mountcastle is on the shelf.