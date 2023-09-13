Mountcastle was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent shoulder injury, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mountcastle seemed to tweak his left shoulder during the first inning of Wednesday's game, but he remained in the game for two more innings before being pinch hit for by Ramon Urias. The Orioles should provide more information on Mountcastle's injury in the near future, but the fact he was able to play through it for a while is a good sign that the damage likely isn't too severe.