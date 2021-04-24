Mountcastle isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Mountcastle has gone just 1-for-22 with one RBI, one walk and six strikeouts in his last seven games. Pedro Severino will serve as the designated hitter while Chance Sisco starts behind the dish Saturday.
