Mountcastle (neck) will start at first base Friday against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles have yet to release their full lineup for Friday, but Mountcastle will be included after sitting out the past two games with neck stiffness. The 25-year-old has endured some offensive struggles early in 2022 and has a .232/.264/.290 slash line with one home run, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base in 72 plate appearances.