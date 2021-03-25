Mountcastle (undisclosed) is starting Thursday's spring game against the Pirates, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle was unavailable Wednesday due to a "non-physical" injury, but he'll bat third and play left field Thursday. It's unlikely that Mountcastle's brief absence will impact his Opening Day status.
