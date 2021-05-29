Mountcastle (hand) will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the White Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle hasn't played since getting hit in the hand Tuesday against the Twins. He wasn't going to be in the lineup Friday, but that game got postponed due to inclement weather. The extra day of rest is apparently all he needed to get healthy.
