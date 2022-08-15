Mountcastle (hand) isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle sat out Sunday's game against the Rays due to a left hand issue, but he'll start at first base and bat cleanup Monday. Over his last five games, he's gone 5-for-19 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and three RBI.
