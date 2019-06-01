Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Returns to lineup
Mountcastle (wrist) returned to the lineup at Triple-A Norfolk, his first action since May 24.
Mountcastle was hitless in four at-bats, fanning twice, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him struggle over the course of the next few games due to his week-long absence. He could be promoted later in the summer if he continues to hit well.
