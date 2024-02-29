Mountcastle was scratched from the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pirates, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The reasoning for the scratch is unclear at the moment, but the O's should offer some clarity soon. Tyler Nevin will sub in for Mountcastle at first base.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Reaches deal with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Takes BP, nearing activation•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Minimum IL stint possible•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Lands on injured list•