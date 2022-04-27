Mountcastle was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees for an undisclosed reason, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's not clear whether Mountcastle is dealing with an injury, but he'll be excluded from the lineup after initially being listed as the designated hitter. Anthony Santander will now serve as the DH while Ryan McKenna enters the lineup in right field.
