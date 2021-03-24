The Orioles scratched Mountcastle from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Baltimore has yet to provide an explanation behind Mountcastle's removal, but it's possible that he's just getting some extra rest. Tyler Nevin was added to the starting nine as a replacement in left field for Mountcastle.
