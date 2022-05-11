Mountcastle has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals for an unspecified reason, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old was initially slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth Wednesday, but Cedric Mullins will now rest his legs as the DH while Jorge Mateo enters the lineup at shortstop. It's not yet clear whether Mountcastle will be available off the bench or whether he'll return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Cardinals.