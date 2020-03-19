Play

Mountcastle was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Mountcastle is an interesting prospect, though he didn't appear to be a favor to break camp with the team, and his uninspiring .235/.235/.412 slash line in 34 spring plate appearances didn't exactly help his case. After hitting .312/.344/.527 with 25 homers in 127 games for Norfolk last season, however, he doesn't have a whole lot left to prove in the minors.

