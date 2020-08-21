Mountcastle will be recalled by the Orioles on Friday for his major-league debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle doesn't offer much other than his bat, but his bat is strong enough to make him an interesting prospect nonetheless. He entered pro ball as a shortstop but spent the majority of last season at first base and left field, with a bit of third base mixed in. He should have the chance to hit for enough power and average to be useful even at those positions, as he hit .312 with 25 homers in 127 games for Triple-A Norfolk last season. There are questions about his approach, however, as he owns a career 4.5 percent walk rate as a professional. It's possible that will hold back the rest of his numbers at the big-league level, but it's also possible that it hurts his stock in on-base percentage leagues without affecting him too much in standard formats as long as he keeps making both frequent and strong contact. His exact role this season remains to be seen, but the Orioles don't have many players with locked-in roles, so he should find his way to plenty of at-bats.