Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to return Thursday or Friday
Mountcastle (hand) is set to join Double-A Bowie on Thursday or Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mountcastle has missed the entire season with a hairline fracture in his right hand but is nearly ready to return. He had a .222/.239/.366 line in 39 games for Bowie last season and will need to conquer that level before earning a promotion to Triple-A.
