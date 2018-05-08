Mountcastle (hand) is set to join Double-A Bowie on Thursday or Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mountcastle has missed the entire season with a hairline fracture in his right hand but is nearly ready to return. He had a .222/.239/.366 line in 39 games for Bowie last season and will need to conquer that level before earning a promotion to Triple-A.