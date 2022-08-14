Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Ends power drought Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Back in action Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Dealing with injury•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Records steal Friday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Batting cleanup in return•