Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday after the Orioles' 7-5 loss to the White Sox that Mountcastle (forearm) should be available for the team's first game out of the All-Star break Friday in Kansas City, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Hyde indicated that he suspects Mountcastle will be sore over the next few days after being struck in the arm by a pitch Sunday, but he should have enough time over the break to overcome the injury. After his early exit Sunday, Mountcastle concludes the first half with a .255/.305/.447 slash line to go with 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 39 runs and three stolen bases across 328 plate appearances.