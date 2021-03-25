Mountcastle was scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup with a "non-physical" injury, but manager Brandon Hyde hopes the outfielder will play Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde indicated he can't disclose the specifics of the injury, so it's unclear what the 24-year-old is dealing with. Regardless, it appears to be a minor issue, so it's unlikely to affect Mountcastle's status for the start of the season.