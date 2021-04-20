Mountcastle is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He heads to the bench for the first of a two-game series in Miami. Mountcastle's biggest flaw is his defense, so it's possible he will ride the pine again Wednesday without the designated hitter spot available.
