Mountcastle is not starting Saturday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The right-handed hitter sits against Yankees righty starter Domingo German amidst an 0-for-12 run in his last three games, including a three strikeout Friday performance. Pedro Severino fills in for Mountcastle at designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Cracks third homer•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Plates pair in loss•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Racks up three hits in loss•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Steals base in win Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Retreats to bench•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Notches stolen base•