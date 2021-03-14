Mountcastle has just two hits in his first 19 spring at-bats.

Mountcastle should still have an everyday role in Baltimore this season regardless of his spring performance, though the Orioles would certainly like for him to find his timing sometime soon. He broke out to hit .333/.386/.492 in his 35-game debut last year, but a .398 BABIP clearly inflated those numbers. Given the Orioles' lack of established options, however, Mountcastle should still be in the lineup on a regular basis this season even if he goes through a sophomore slump, likely splitting time between first base, left field and designated hitter.