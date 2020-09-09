Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Mets.
Mountcastle smacked his fourth home run of the season, taking Michael Wacha deep in the fourth frame. He's recorded at least one RBI in five of his last six contest and is regularly hitting in the middle of the Orioles' lineup. Mountcastle has had a successful start to his major-league career, racking up a .339/.397/.607 line across 63 plate appearances.
