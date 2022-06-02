Mountcastle went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Mountcastle took Sergio Romo yard in sixth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. It was his third home run in his last 11 starts, and he has also recorded five RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Mountcastle has maintained a .264/.302/.421 line across 169 plate appearances for the campaign.