Mountcastle will make his professional debut in the outfield Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk, starting in left field and hitting cleanup.

It has been clear for a couple years now that Mountcastle doesn't profile anywhere on the left side of the infield, but he had been limited mostly to first base work this year, while getting practice reps in the outfield. Mountcastle may be the rare hitting prospect who breaks in as a designated hitter, but he could also retain eligibility at outfield or first base. He could make his big-league debut this summer.