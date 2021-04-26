Mountcastle went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Mountcastle reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and scored on an Austin Hays home run. In the eighth, Mountcastle walked, stole second base and scored on a bases-loaded walk by Ryan McKenna. The 24-year-old Mountcastle has three stolen bases this year, two of which have come in the last three games. He's added a .167/.208/.264 slash line with one homer, seven RBI and six runs scored across 77 plate appearances.