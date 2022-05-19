Mountcastle (wrist/forearm) said he checked out fine after taking swings in the batting cage Wednesday and remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday when first eligible, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

In addition to swinging the bat for the first time since suffering the injury, Mountcastle also did some throwing Wednesday. According to Zachary Silver of MLB.com, Mountcastle is scheduled to take live batting practice Friday, and if all goes well, he should get the green light to come off the IL ahead of Saturday's game against the Rays.