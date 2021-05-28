Mountcastle (hand) remains on the bench Friday against the White Sox.
Mountcastle left Tuesday's game against the Twins after getting hit in the hand by a pitch. He's yet to play since then, but he's feeling better and could return to the lineup over the weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
