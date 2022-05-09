Mountcastle went 5-for-9 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Mountcastle went 4-for-5 in the first game, then added his steal in the second. The 25-year-old lifted his slash line to .276/.303/.419 through 109 plate appearances this season. He's gone 9-for-17 across his last four contests as he continues to hit in the middle of the Orioles' order. The first baseman has four home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, three doubles and two stolen bases in 26 games.