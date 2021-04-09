Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Mountcastle got off to a hot start in the contest, slugging a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was his first long ball of the season and first extra-base hit since the team's opening game. Though he's already racked up three runs scored and five RBI, Mountcastle will have to improve upon his 36.7 percent strikeout rate to remain productive in the long term.
