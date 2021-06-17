Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and one run scored Wednesday against Cleveland.

Mountcastle paced the Orioles' offensive effort Wednesday, as he delivered a pair of RBI singles in each of his first two plate appearances. His third time to the dish, Mountcastle smacked a two-run home run, his ninth long ball of the season. It was Mountcastle's first homer since June 5, though his fifth shot in his last 13 starts. Overall, Mountcastle has a .249/.277/.431 line with 26 runs scored and 36 RBI across 238 plate appearances.