Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.
Mountcastle put the Orioles ahead 2-1 in the first inning with his lone hit of the game, and it was all they needed to win. The first baseman has an extra-base hit in four of his last six games. For the season, he's up to three homers, nine RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a .244/.289/.561 slash line through 10 contests.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Records steal in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers and doubles in victory•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers off Sale•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Hits grand slam Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Ends season with three-hit effort•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Gets breather in Game 1•