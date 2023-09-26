Mountcastle (shoulder) took batting practice on the field Tuesday and is likely a couple days away from being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimorereports.

The 26-year-old will be eligible to be activated Wednesday, but the Orioles may give it an extra day or two before returning him to the active roster. Regardless, Mountcastle should be ready for game action before the end of the regular season Sunday.