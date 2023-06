Mountcastle (illness) took some throws at first base pregame Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mountcastle was placed on the injured list earlier this week due to vertigo. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde noted Friday that while the first baseman is feeling better, he's not fully back just yet. He is eligble to return from the IL on June 20, although it's uncertain at this point whether he'll be ready at that time.