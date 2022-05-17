Mountcastle said Tuesday that his strained left wrist is feeling better, and he anticipates making his return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle underwent a precautionary MRI on the wrist Monday that revealed nothing concern, so he's expected to gradually ramp up his baseball activities over the next few days with the hope of returning by the weekend. Whenever Mountcastle makes his return to the lineup, Tyler Nevin and Ryan McKenna should both be in store for downsized roles.